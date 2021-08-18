DRAFFENVILLE — Following an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear requiring masks in schools effective Aug. 11, parents and students have been on a roller coaster ride regarding whether the Marshall County School District would follow the mandate.
After two turbulent school years containing a mixture of in-person and virtual instruction, many parents were upset with the mandate. A Facebook group, Citizens of Marshall County Opposing Mask Mandates, was created and parents who were against the mandate were encouraged to take their children out of school and gather at the Marshall County Board of Education office last Wednesday.
School Superintendent Dr. Steve Miracle met for an hour with a crowd of more than 60 community members including some students. Miracle told the crowd that he had messaged Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and had phone calls into other lawyers.
“We’re not here to work against you. I am trying, and your board is trying, to find a way to operate in the way that supports what we know you want,” Miracle told the crowd. “We’ve known, I’ve known since I’ve been here, that this is want this community wants. They want to be back in school and they don’t want the mandates.”
Parents voiced frustration with virtual learning, saying some students are home alone while parents are working having to teach themselves or have minimal contact with their instructors.
“I am perfectly happy to fight against this,” he said. “We are also tasked with making sure that what decisions we make for the district are done with all the best interest of the district, because that’s what we’re here to protect, from a liability standpoint.”
An email sent to parents on Tuesday after the mandate said the district would begin practicing social distancing whenever possible and would also begin contract tracing protocols again with the Marshall County Health Department.
As of Aug. 17, the district will start partnering with Wild Health to provide testing for staff or students. “This testing is available for all students with parent consent. The tests will be free, and scheduled on a recurring basis. MCSD will also be offering Rapid Outbreak Clinics for our schools. These clinics will mobilize and test staff and students, with parent consent, when a cluster has been identified,” the email read.
Miracle reiterated to the group, the COVID testing is not mandatory and must require parental consent. It is being offered as a service to the students and parents.
According to an email from the district, after speaking with legal counsel Aug. 11, Miracle learned that through House Bill 1, the district could create its own plan outside of the mandate, but it must be approved by the local board of education, so a special called board meeting was called to be held Monday.
Plans changed again last Thursday when the Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a 270-day mask mandate for all Kentucky school districts. The special-called meeting was also canceled.
“I know that many believe the mandate is not a law,” Miracle said in a post on the district’s Facebook page. “However, ultimately, it is. The Governor’s Executive Order 2021-585, is a valid Executive Order, which is based on the state of emergency declared on March 6, 2020, in Executive Order 2020-215. This state of emergency continues to exist per the Governor’s declaration. ... The legislature has failed to obtain a stay against or otherwise limit the Governor’s currently declared state of emergency and his emergency powers. Thus, the Order is a valid Executive Order, and the school district has no choice but to follow it.”
He added that the penalty for a district that violates the order could result in immediate arrest of the superintendent and the school board.
Miracle said a virtual option would be available for students who are apprehensive about attending school with masks.
As of Monday, there were currently 55 students with an active case of COVID and 167 students in quarantine. There were 17 active cases in staff members and five in quarantine.
District COVID information can be found at www.marshall.kyschools.us/content/ covidparentinfo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.