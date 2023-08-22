Marshall schools

According to Facility Director Jeff Stokes, FEMA made community improvement funding available following the December 2021 tornado. When architects complete designs for community storm shelters at two Marshall County schools, FEMA will have to approve them and issue funding. If it doesn’t — Stokes said the project won’t be viable.

 CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun

MARSHALL COUNTY — It’s been over a year since the Marshall County Board of Education voted to allow architects to begin designing community storm shelters at two schools. Facility Director Jeff Stokes said there’s still a long way to go before the shelters become a reality.

“These storm shelters are for the surrounding community there, for the public, though as a school system we get to use them for things that we need,” he said. It could be things like public restrooms and changing areas for athletes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In