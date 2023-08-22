MARSHALL COUNTY — It’s been over a year since the Marshall County Board of Education voted to allow architects to begin designing community storm shelters at two schools. Facility Director Jeff Stokes said there’s still a long way to go before the shelters become a reality.
“These storm shelters are for the surrounding community there, for the public, though as a school system we get to use them for things that we need,” he said. It could be things like public restrooms and changing areas for athletes.
Stokes said there are “very few” storm shelters in the area, and after the devastating Dec. 10, 2021 tornado hit several western Kentucky counties, the need became apparent.
According to Stokes, FEMA made community improvement funding available following the tornado. When architects complete their designs, FEMA will have to approve them and issue funding. If it doesn’t — Stokes said the project won’t be viable.
The school board approved invoices of $55,703 to Paducah-based CMS Architects for its design work at the Aug. 17 board meeting. If designs are approved by FEMA, Stokes expects it to fund about 90% of the projects’ costs, with the district “on-the-hook” for the rest.
The tornado shelters, called “community safe rooms,” will — if funded — be located at North Marshall Middle School’s concession area and Marshall County High School’s soccer field.
Stokes estimated that, if designs are approved, construction would begin in about 18 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.