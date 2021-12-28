The Marshall County School board was updated at its recent meeting of the school district’s assistance with the relief efforts following the deadly tornado that funneled through Marshall County from Vanzora to Cambridge Shores on the night of Dec. 10
“We want to thank our staff and our community for all their hard work during this disaster event that we are experiencing at this time,” said Jeff Stokes, director of transportation and facilities. “I’ll be honest you, once it hit on Friday night, I got my first call at 2 a.m. in the morning requesting assistance from Emergency Management starting with transportation of some of the injuries out as far as for displacement. We tried to answer that call and get some drivers on that, and then we’ve been boots on the ground from then on in. We were operational at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and we’ve operating ever since that way.”
The school district has also been transportation for disaster relief volunteers from the high school sign-in location to the East Marshall area to help with clean-up.
Stokes commended the staff’s hard work and dedication during the disaster, some staff members working 12-13-hour days.
Central Elementary School became the county’s designated donation center and was staffed by Marshall County School District employees. The center has now been moved to the former Benton Middle School Gym on Joe Creason Drive. Warehouses in the community are housing surplus supplies for later use.
The school district is also assisting with the Red Cross after approving a Facility Use Agreement for use of North Marshall Middle School as a shelter for the Red Cross.
“Basically this is a shelter that is just for their volunteers only, and it can house 100-200 people. They will also be bringing in washers and dryers to help launder their clothes. It will not house any victims or anything like that. They have until Jan. 1 to be out because we have to set that building back up to return on Jan. 3,” Stokes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.