Marshall County has been awarded more than $133,000 in 911-related grants, part of $2.9 million in emergency call center grants statewide announced Tuesday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The grants were awarded in conjunction with the Kentucky 911 Services Board and Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. A total of 61 applications were received representing $3.6 million in requests. A total of 532 grants were funded, based on the highest scoring projects following a comprehensive review.
Chris Freeman, Marshall County 911 director, outlined the grants during a presentation to the Marshall County Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning.
The grants, totaling $133,383,63, include:
• A project to deploy a new CAD (computer aided dispatching) system, $97,200.
• A project to replace an end-of-life EMD (emergency medical dispatching) system, $26,931.63.
• A project to deploy a GPS master clock for time synchronization across service centers, $9,252.
The system improvements will be implemented over the next 12-16 months, Freeman said.
“This will allow us to do what we need to do to be more in tune with the next generation of IT technology and how calls are routed,” he said.
The grants are part of a nationwide push to improve 911 communications, Freeman told the fiscal court.
“Basically what’s happened is the cell phone you carry in your pocket everyday has more technology in it than what it took to send a man to the moon,” he said.
“So we’re using antiquated technology that was used to make long-distance phone calls. The best fix moving forward is away from hard-wired and more into IP-based systems.”
Also in west Kentucky, the Fulton County Fiscal Court was awarded a $83,515 grant for a new CAD system and enhanced mapping capabilities, and the Carlisle County Fiscal Court a $20,967.81 grant to update its existing CAD system software and support equipment.
