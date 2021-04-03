BENTON — Two new warning sirens have been commissioned by Marshall County EMS, bringing the county’s total number of sirens to 19.
Siren No. 18 was tested on Wednesday in Olive on the property of the Olive United Methodist Church, and No. 19 was tested near Little Bear at the East Marshall Fire Department.
Siren No. 17 was put into place the week before at Crossings Ministry in Jonathan Creek.
Wade Boggs, director of Marshall County EMS, said about four more sirens are needed in the county, but at this time the primary focus is on preventative maintenance of the sirens currently in place.
The total cost of the siren in Olive was $26,000, and was ordered before Boggs began working for the county. The remaining sirens will be purchased once funding becomes available. Boggs has found sirens priced at $14,000 that would be sufficient for the remaining sirens.
The four areas needing sirens are Pirates Cove and Cambridge Shores on Kentucky Lake, the Vanzora community, and an area between Sharpe Elementary School and North Marshall Middle School.
Warning sirens are meant to be heard outdoors and not indoors, and are activated by city and county officials. Residents can sign up for Code Red alerts on the county’s website, www.marshallcountyky.gov.
In addition to alerts for inclement weather, alerts are sent by location for missing persons, evacuations, natural disasters, boil water advisories, road closures, traffic alerts and shelter in place.
