Marshall County High School FFA duo recognized by MSU

MURRAY — Each year, the Murray State Hutson School of Agriculture takes applications pending chapter advisor recommendations on FFA students throughout the Purchase, Pennyrile and Green River FFA regions. A maximum of two members can be chosen from each school and the students chosen will receive priority scholarships to Murray State University if pursuing a major in agriculture.
Marshall County was chosen for the maximum representatives from the school. The FFA members chosen this year from Marshall County High School are Kendyl Drennan and Savannah Fulgham.
Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Murray State Hutson School of Agriculture, visited Marshall County Technical Center on Tuesday, March 16, for the award presentation.
Also, the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University recently honored high school students from the Purchase, Pennyrile and Green River regions as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in FFA.
Since COVID-19 prevented the annual Stars banquet from being held, Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of Hutson School of Agriculture, and Dr. Brian Parr, assistant dean of Hutson School of Agriculture, traveled to area high schools to personally present the award to each Star.
FFA advisors at individual high schools could nominate two students for this recognition — one as an automatic award recipient and the other as an at-large nomination (not all at-large nominees were selected for the award). FFA regional officers from Purchase, Pennyrile and select Green River Region counties were also selected for FFA All-Region Stars awards.
The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the region, including Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Livingston Central, Marshall County, McCracken County, Murray, and Trigg County in the Purchase region; Caldwell County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Madisonville North Hopkins, Muhlenberg County, and Todd County Central in the Pennyrile region; and Henderson County, Union County, and Webster County in the Green River region.
Students recognized during the award ceremony included Drennan and Fulgham.
The Hutson School of Agriculture created the awards program, which named its eighth crop of Stars this year, as a way to acknowledge FFA students in Murray State’s service area for their accomplishments. FFA advisors are also recognized each year for their service to their students and the FFA organization.
“My FFA experience provided me a solid leadership background that has served me well throughout my career, and it is a pleasure to recognize outstanding young leaders pursuing the same experiences,” said Brannon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.