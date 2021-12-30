Marshall County officials held a news conference Wednesday morning to update residents on disaster relief efforts and ask the public’s help as they pivot to a long-range approach to recovery.
“We’re over two weeks into this disaster and now is the time we’re going to start to focus on long-term planning,” said Kevin Neal, Marshall County judge-executive.
“There are a lot of displaced people in Marshall County. We need to know who in the community — we do have some numbers — but I want to get the total number of folks in our community that may need long-term housing.”
Britney Hargrove, Marshall County public information officer, echoed those concerns about displaced residents and encouraged use of the county’s hotline telephone number to get information and assistance. That number is 270-527-8657.
“That is basically the ‘go-to’ point for any disaster-related questions. If your question can’t be answered there, we can get you to the right people so that’s just a good number to have,” she said.
“Anybody that has been displaced, even if you are staying with family and friends, we really need you to call in so we can know where people are, where they’re staying, and know if they are actually in those residences or not.
“We are also trying to touch base with anybody who had any kind of property damage. So, even if it was not structural damage to your house. If you have trees down, any kind of damage to your property we’re coordinating with the volunteer groups to get assistance out to people.”
Both Neal and Hargrove thanked the many volunteers, first responders, church-related disaster recovery teams, Red Cross, and people from inside and outside the community who have made donations.
“I can’t thank enough those individuals that came out, the number of volunteers that showed up each day,” Neal said.
The judge-executive reminded homeowners they need to make sure any contractor they hire has been registered with either the county or the Kentucky attorney general.
The county has contracted with Looks Great Services, a Mississippi-based disaster recovery company, on a 30-day basis for debris removal. The county has a request for proposals for long-term debris removal on its website, marshallcountyky.gov. The deadline for RFP’s is Monday.
So far, the county has hauled off 70,000 cubic yards of debris of the approximately 500,000 cubic yards that will have to be removed, Neal said.
Residents were also reminded they need to separate their debris into two piles — one for vegetative debris and one for construction debris — and it must be within 10 feet of the roadway. Residents were also encouraged to register (at no cost) for Code Red, a severe weather alert system, on the county’s website.
Laura Matula is a public infrastructure grant specialist with ER Assist, a disaster funding solutions company working with the county. She encouraged anyone who sees any public infrastructure damage such as downed stop signs or street signs, to report them via the hotline.
Susan Marticek is executive director of Compass 82, another company the county is working with, which specializes in individual assistance.
Also working through the hotline, Compass 82 is interviewing homeowners one-on-one to help them deal with FEMA, the Small Business Administration and their insurance company, and contractors.
“My hat’s off to Marshall County,” Marticek said. “Many times (in disasters) there is just a focus on public assistance. In fact, working on two tracks public and individual assistance at the same time is going a long way to help speed up recovery.”
