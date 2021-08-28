Marshall County Exceptional Center recognized as having 100% vaccination rate

The Marshall County Exceptional Center in Benton has been recognized as a Platinum COVID Stops Here workplace for achieving a 100% vaccination rate.
The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Kentucky workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a designation.
“MCEC is grateful to our employees and participants for helping us to achieve the Platinum status for 100% vaccination. The vaccination rate enables us to protect our participants, their families, and our employees,” said Lindsey Walker, executive director
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce developed the COVID Stops Here campaign as a way to celebrate workplaces that are leading the fight to stop COVID-19 — and to encourage more organizations to join their ranks.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is Kentucky’s pathway to recovery. MCEC is helping set the bar for vaccination in Kentucky by achieving Platinum COVID Stops Here status — meaning 100% of their employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a great achievement and we thank them for helping our state stop this dangerous virus,” said Kentucky Chamber president and CEO Ashli Watts. “Employers are playing a very important as we work to encourage vaccination in Kentucky. In order to finally put this virus behind us, we need Kentuckians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together we can stop this virus, let’s make sure that COVID stops here.”
Learn more at kychamber.com/Covid StopsHere.
