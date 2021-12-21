Marshall County Elks Lodge offering relief to the community

The Marshall County Elks Lodge, Marshall County Community Foundation and four other Elk Lodges from around the area are working together to bring food and other necessities to Benton residents who were affected by the recent tornado.
Dava Hooper, with the Marshall County Elks Lodge, said they began collecting items the day after the Dec. 10 tornado.
The donations cover toiletries, baby clothes, diapers, baby food and blankets, adult blankets, pillows, sheets, toilet paper, pet supplies, feminine products and grocery items. They will be accepting donations indefinitely.
At this time, the lodge is only distributing the items collected to those in need in the Benton community.
As time goes by and needs are met, they may be able to distribute them to other communities in need. Although they are not serving meals, someone donated Boston butts and they will cook and serve them at the lodge at a date yet to be determined.
A large donation of toys is expected this week.
Even though collections had only been coming in five days at the time of this interview, they had already run out of room at the Elks Lodge building. Ryan Graham, from Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home, offered the space in the former public library building at 1003 Poplar St. to serve their needs.
More semitrailers loaded with donated supplies are expected to arrive throughout the week. Someone has promised to come with chainsaws and equipment to clean up debris. At some point, relief funds will be available through the Kentucky Elks Association. For more information about donating, receiving help or volunteering, email Hooper at davadevor@gmail.com.
Hooper said anyone who would like to volunteer to sort and distribute donations is welcome. Just go by the building and let them know you are there to help.
