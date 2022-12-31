Due to damage and cleanup needed as a result of frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems in five Marshall County schools, all classes on Wednesday, Jan. 4 are cancelled for all Marshall County School District students, superintendent Steve Miracle announced in a Friday news release.
Miracle said the school district is in the process of making needed repairs and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school buildings, and said this process will take time to complete.
