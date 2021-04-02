BENTON — Marshall County Schools is starting the process of looking for a new superintendent. Trent Lovett will be retiring at the end of June, after his letter of retirement was accepted by the board last week.
He’s served as the district’s superintendent for 13 years.
This isn’t the first time Marshall County Board of Education Chairman Randy Travis has been involved in the search for a new superintendent. He said the next one they bring in will be the fifth superintendent he’s seen in his term as a board member.
Travis said he believes an ideal candidate would be someone who’s very familiar with the area.
“We would like to have someone home grown that’s from our county, but that’s very tough. We lucked out with Mr. Lovett. Before that, we had to go out of the county, because there was not enough qualified applicants in the county,” Travis said. “Until they start applying, I really don’t know what to expect locally.”
He said they’re going to focus on younger candidates to fill the position. They’re looking to bring someone in who plans on working with the district long-term.
“We want someone that’s going to stay with us like Mr. Lovett did,” Travis said.
The district will soon put together a selection committee, and then advertise the job opening. They’ll be getting help from the Kentucky School Board Association in the search process.
“Going with KSBA, I think they will keep us on a timeline. But it could be right up to the point that Mr. Lovett walks out the door, the new superintendent walks in,” Travis said.
He’s hopeful they’ll have someone lined up before Lovett’s retirement is official on June 30. One option they could look at is promoting someone from within the district. Brian Harper, formerly McCracken County’s superintendent, is now the director and assistant principal at the Marshall County Technical Center. Travis anticipates Harper’s name will pop up in the search process once they advertise the opening.
“I’ve been hearing rumors there’s been questions called about, ‘When are you going to start posting it?’ I would imagine he would probably be one that’s going to apply for it, too,” Travis said.
In 2019, the McCracken County School Board accepted Harper’s resignation as superintendent. They did not give an explicit reason at that time.
