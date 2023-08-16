A man from western Kentucky is traveling roughly 4,000 miles to help wildfire survivors in Maui.
Ricky Russell is passionate about helping others. From hurricanes to tornadoes, floods and now fires, he’s been serving for the past seven years through Eight Days of Hope, a nonprofit based in Mississippi.
He doesn’t know what to expect in Maui, but he knows he’s there to help. The death toll rose to at least 101 people as of Tuesday.
“We land at the airport there. We’ll get a rental car and try to get to where the main devastation is at, as close as we can get,” Russell said.
It’s not the first time Russell has helped others after a natural disaster. Russell is from Marshall County, and helped in that community through Eight Days of Hope after the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Facing the devastation in Lahaina, Hawaii, he said he’s bracing himself.
“I don’t know what to expect, really. I’ve worked tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, and I’ve never been to a fire situation like this,” Russell said.
He will scope out the area to see where there is the most need.
“All we’re doing for the first 48 hours is we’re trying to connect with the right people who will be there long after we leave. We always work with a local church,” said Eight Days of Hope President Steve Tybor.
He said the nonprofit’s work is about serving others, and about connecting and helping people heal through the tragedy.
“Sometimes when you meet the families right after disasters, they just want to share,” Tybor said. “They want to cry. They want to express their anger and their hurt, and we tell our leaders, ‘Don’t be so focused on the task that you miss the journey,’ and the journey’s just loving and serving the brokenhearted.”
Russell said he wants his time there to be helpful for the people who live there.
“You know, it’s just devastating,” Russell said. “People hurting, people who still haven’t recovered yet, so it’s just a bad situation.”
Russell will be there for about a week.
Eight Days of Hope is accepting donations and distributing them through local churches. Specifically, the nonprofit said it’s helping distribution centers and helping with emergency housing.
The nonprofit said it’s trying to find the best way to distribute money to fire survivors. Eight Days of Hope has more than 50,000 volunteers helping after natural disasters nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.