FORT CAMPBELL — The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency was recognized Monday for its response to the deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash on March 29 in Trigg County.
The emergency service agency was invited to Fort Campbell where it received the Commander’s Certificate for assisting in the accident. During a routine training mission on March 29, two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters collided and crashed in a rural area of Trigg County. The event resulted in the deaths of nine service members.
While the event ended in tragedy, Fort Campbell is now recognizing those who assisted at the scene of the crash.
In a Facebook post, the emergency service expressed its gratitude saying, “What an honor it was to not only respond to the tragic Army helicopter crash back on March 29th and assist in helping bring the nine soldiers back to their fellow soldiers and families, but (Monday) we were invited to Fort Campbell and the responding agencies received The Commander’s Certificate for our assistance.”
It added, “We made new friendships through this tragedy and hope they know we hold a special place in our hearts for the soldiers and their families.”
