FORT CAMPBELL — The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency was recognized Monday for its response to the deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash on March 29 in Trigg County.

The emergency service agency was invited to Fort Campbell where it received the Commander’s Certificate for assisting in the accident. During a routine training mission on March 29, two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters collided and crashed in a rural area of Trigg County. The event resulted in the deaths of nine service members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In