Marshall County High School senior Alex Shaverin’s family emigrated from Russia to the United States more than six years ago, and — as one might expect — the big move kicked off a “unique journey” for the young student.
“All of us came here. My whole entire family moved in 2015 ... and nobody in my family knew English,” he said.
Now, years later, Shaverin has become fluent in English. He helps out his family with various responsibilities, such as translating documents, making calls and going to appointments with siblings and parents. The family came from the city of St. Petersburg and settled in western Kentucky.
“We landed at John F. Kennedy (International) Airport with 10 big bags that were full of everything we could bring,” he wrote, in a personal statement. “What happened after was the start of a unique journey full of new cultures, problems and social environments.”
For his future, the 18-year-old student shared that he’s interested in studying biomedical engineering after high school.
“I’ve been mostly inspired by just overall looking at the career fields and stuff like that, and trying to see in which way I can apply myself. And mostly after taking AP biology and AP chemistry, I’ve discovered the passion for sciences,” Shaverin said.
Shaverin is still undecided on what university he will attend after graduation, as he’s still waiting on some decisions from schools.
“As of where I’m going to go from (undergraduate study), I might go to a med school or I might get my master’s and then try to establish my engineering firm, and try to solve some problems,” he said.
Shaverin, son of Anna Shaverina and Anatolii Shaverin of Benton, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Every Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on area high school seniors who were chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a selection committee will name one of these students as Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship. Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Marshall County, Shaverin has earned a weighted cumulative GPA well above 4.0. He’s also an AP Scholar and attended the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar program last summer.
Shaverin has played on the school’s boys soccer team. He’s involved with student council as treasurer, Young Americans for Freedom, and Interact Club. He stays busy with different jobs, including landscaping work.
Soccer is a particular interest of his. In Russia, Shaverin explained that he took part in different teams, but when his family relocated to the United States, Shaverin chose soccer as his main sports activity, which he thinks is probably one of the best decisions he’s made.
“That’s where I made my first friends — on the middle school soccer team, and I stayed friends with them all the way throughout high school, and it’s kind of a bond you won’t get in any other activity,” he said. “A team is a lot more than a regular organization. It’s kind of a community, a family where everybody has your back and it’s really nice to have somebody like that, especially after you pretty much restart your own life at age of 12.”
Shaverin also noted the support from the student section.
“Home games, away games — they’re always there,” he added.
“A lot about sports is support and the community you’re in, and I mean, Marshall County has nothing but great student section involvement. I think any big game, or any game at all, has been great just because of fans in the student section, and I think that would probably be my best memories — of having to see all the people come out and support one team as a whole.”
Shaverin said he’s enjoying his senior year of high school and community activities. He’s looking forward to what’s next, but he’s not in a hurry to leave, noting he’s been welcomed and accepted with “wide open arms.”
