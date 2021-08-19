A new University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center initiative could mean bringing better care for patients at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, officials announced in a news a release earlier this week.
The project spans two phases — one focused on infrastructure, including conference room upgrades that enhance collaboration to support a care team’s treatment planning discussions, and another on implementing OncoLens, a cancer care platform that facilitates multidisciplinary care.
The goal is to help care providers share information about new treatment options, develop comprehensive plans and streamline care coordination to support patients’ journeys, including nutrition, emotional support, availability of clinical trials and community resources. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is the first Markey affiliate member to connect to the system. The remaining 17 affiliates will have the opportunity to onboard to the new platform over a staggered rollout.
“Our vision for Kentuckians connects cancer care providers so that patients receive the world-class, multidisciplinary care that the UK Markey Cancer Center provides without having to leave their communities,” said Dr. Timothy W. Mullett, medical director of network operations for Markey.
As the initiative continues, the focus will be on extending access to Markey affiliate providers across Kentucky and surrounding states, enhancing care coordination with referring physicians, improving collaboration and documentation of treatment decisions and increasing potential clinical trials matches.
“COVID-19 pushed virtualization to the forefront of care. Now we see how we can use a combination of virtual, in-person meetings and advanced technology to achieve the kind of connected cancer care that leads to better patient outcomes,” said John Montville, executive director of the oncology service line at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. “The investments made by Markey will ensure that the best specialists are talking about and developing care plans for patients regardless of where they live.”
