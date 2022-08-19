Market House Theatre and 13 other local organizations are hosting a Kids Creative Arts Street Fair this weekend, bringing dance, performance, crafts and games together.
The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Market House Theatre.
“I believe this all started in the 50th anniversary season,” Emily Griffin, the theatre’s education director, said. “That was almost nine years ago? The last few have also had to be canceled due to rain and COVID.”
The event will include many events for all ages, including adults.
“We have a bunch of arts and culture groups coming to host booths, and all of our booths have different art projects that kids get to do hands on,” Griffin said. “We also have our play time performance of the Little Red Riding Hood that’s going to start at 10 a.m. It kicks off the event for the day.”
Each of the 13 organizations participating is doing a separate activity for the event, including building instruments, tie-dyeing, airbrush tattoos and many more.
In addition, the Market house theatre will be having various short performances throughout the day, including meeting princesses and hearing their stories
“We have different workshops, theater games, Harmony Road Music School is doing some music events that day, and we’ll be having Princess story time, so kids can meet some different princesses when they come to the fair.”
Inflatables will also be available on Kentucky Avenue, including balloon swords that will be available.
“A local balloon artist is going to be prepping a few hundred balloon swords to give away to kids,” Griffin said. “ They’ll be available at the information booth.”
Many activities also will be for adults just as much as children.
“One of the most exciting parts of the day will be our teen improv group,” she said.
“They are a group of super funny just teens that are going to be putting on a show Saturday. Last year whenever we had shows with them, families, young, old all really enjoyed watching that show. And many of the arts and culture groups will be just as great for adults as their children.”
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.