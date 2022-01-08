The Market House Theatre will host another blood drive next week.
It’s scheduled for noon-5 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the theatre at 141 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah. Blood donation appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code, “Play Your Part.”
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Market House Theatre’s core values of giving back to the community,” MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran said, in a news release.
“With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one, or neighbor — someone who could be in the very same audience with us at a show.”
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the American Red Cross, and it’s currently in the lowest supply in a decade.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. The box office can be reached at 270-444-6828.
