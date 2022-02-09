Market House Theatre audiences will get the chance this week and next week to see a play that has never been produced by any other theatre before.
The world premiere of “Unpacking Mother,” a play about two estranged sisters who come together to sort through possessions in the family home after their mother’s death, will take place this Thursday night at Market House Theatre.
Playwright Karen Schaeffer said this play explores the relationship between two sisters: Cassie, who was forced to be a caregiver for her mother, who had multiple sclerosis and hoarding tendencies, for 10 years before her mother died, and Cassie’s older sister Kathryn, who left home after her father died and has returned to help Cassie sort through their mother’s belongings.
“On top of the two sisters being together again and dealing with the mother’s hoarding and … cleaning out the house and all that stuff, you watch them find that footing again where they can come back to being what’s left of the family,” Schaeffer said.
“Unpacking Mother” is one of six scripts submitted to the American Association of Community Theatre’s (AACT) NewPlayFest 2022 that is being produced for the first time. Each year, AACT reads through new work submitted by playwrights and selects scripts the organization feels would make good productions. Local theatres then apply for the chance to produce one of these plays, and selected theatres then choose which play they would like to produce.
Schaeffer participated in local theatre in her hometown of Des Moines, Iowa for years. As she was approaching 50 years old, she noticed that there were not many lead roles for women her age or older in any of the upcoming productions at her local community theatres. Taking that as a challenge, she sat down and produced her first script in the span of two weeks.
Schaeffer’s first play, “Girl’s Weekend,” centers on four women who go to a cabin for a weekend for a supposed girls-only trip and consume large amounts of wine, only for three of the women to try and sneak their significant others up to the cabin. Schaeffer quickly found success with this play, and it has been published and produced in numerous theatres in the U.S. and overseas.
Her subsequent plays tend to be women-led and feature roles for women who are in their 40s, 50s, 60s or even 70s. “Unpacking Mother,” a play made up with a cast of two women, is no different in this aspect.
Schaeffer said “Unpacking Mother” explores “a whole gamut of emotions” that pop up when family members are brought back together for the first time in a long time. There are some funny moments between the two sisters, Kathryn and Cassie, and some more serious moments as Schaffer said the sisters “try to find that path back to each other.”
For the play, Schaeffer said she did heavy research into compulsive hoarding and saw that many portrayals of those who hoard show them as lazy or unclean, when Schaffer said in reality, they are mentally ill.
“Unpacking Mother” director Kathy Pingel said she brought in two social psychologists who provided her and the two actors, Amber Dawn and Anna Tamaoka, with background on topics such as what happens when a young person is left as the sole caregiver of an elderly parent, how siblings with a five-year age gap are raised differently, and how children react when they find similarities between themselves and a parent dealing with different physical and mental conditions.
“Basically, what you’re doing is you’re bringing in an outside source whose expertise is the life of the mind. You’re basically taking your characters to the psychologist,” Pingel said.
Since this is the first-ever production of this play, Pingel said the two actors will go down in the publication of this script as the originators of their respective roles. Pingel said this is a special opportunity for these two local actors because often times, there are only limited records outside of a community theatre archive that documents where local, amateur actors performed. Pingel said Dawn and Tamaoka are among the best two community actors she has worked with in her career.
Schaeffer said she is coming to Paducah this week to see the first full production of her play at the Market House Theatre.
“Unpacking Mother” opens on Feb. 10. There will also be performances Feb. 11 through Feb. 13 and Feb. 17 through Feb. 20. Tickets are available at markethousetheatre.org or at the Market House Theatre box office.
