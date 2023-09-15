Open auditions for the Market House Theatre’s December production of Sanders Family Christmas are being held Sept. 18-19 at 6 p.m. in Classroom A at 120 Market House Square.
According to a news release from the theatre, Sanders Family Christmas is the sequel to Connie Ray and Alan Bailey’s “wildly successful” bluegrass gospel musical Smoke on the Mountain.
The theatre said they’re looking for people who can sing, and some who can also play instruments — though that is not a requirement.
The theatre recommends applicants prepare for the audition, but say memorization of lines is not expected or required. Those interested can read more about audition expectations in the audition packet, which is available at markethousetheatre.org/auditions.
