Open auditions for the Market House Theatre’s Dec. production of Sanders Family Christmas are being held Sept. 18-19 at 6 p.m. in Classroom A at 120 Market House Square.

According to a news release from the theatre, Sanders Family Christmas is the sequel to Connie Ray and Alan Bailey’s “wildly successful” bluegrass gospel musical Smoke on the Mountain.

