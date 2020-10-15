Paducah’s Market House Theatre will offer “The Wizards of Oakwood Drive” — an interactive virtual production — Saturday only.
Two performances of the show, which follows dueling wizards where kids get to help decide the winner, will take place at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $30 per household. Once a ticket is purchased via www.markethouse theatre.org, parents will be emailed instructions and a Zoom link. A trailer and more information can also be found on the theater’s website.
The wizards cast spells and, with help from parents, the magic takes place at home. Parents will be given a list of household items to use and instructions on what to do with them.
“ ‘The Wizards of Oakwood Drive’ truly is a fun, immersive, not-so-scary Halloween activity that provides a whole-family event and an introduction to theater that brings magic into the home,” a MHT release said.
