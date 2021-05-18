Market House has got it covered: Theatre installs stage, canopy in courtyard for outdoor programming

Even as the wind down from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Paducah’s Market House Theatre is continuing to invest in infrastructure that will allow the playhouse to maximize its outdoor programming potential.
The theatre bought a 32-by-24-foot portable stage and astroturf to cover the ground last summer and invested in a 40-by-32-foot canopy and a wood fence to surround the space this spring in order to make the Market House Courtyard Theatre a long-lasting event space where sound and lighting equipment could be secured.
MHT staff and volunteers have been working on installing the canopy since it was received on May 4. The majority of the process was completed by late Monday afternoon.
“This was always a part of the Next Stage plan. A year ago we were looking at what we were going to do out here and we were going do a $250,000 investment in our courtyard to tear it all up, re-drain it, put everything in and do the space,” MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran told The Sun. “Well when some grants went away because of COVID, that operations money went to (renovating the Finkle Building, where MHT is constructing a space geared toward dance) and we decided to do this in phases.
“Last year we just threw tarps over everything. This year we actually put the framework up to support it so that we don’t have to take everything down every time it storms. The plan next year is to take the awning all the way out over the space so that we can have performances out here when it rains.”
So far the theatre has invested around $80,000 in its courtyard, where most of its programs took place during 2020. Some of the money used toward this necessary adjustment in programming space came from COVID-19-related government pandemic relief funds.
“The (Paycheck Protection Program) loans that came in helped us with the salaries and the salary money that it helped us with went towards programming and this is programming,” Cochran said. “Without that money we couldn’t have done any of this and that kept our programming going last summer and this summer.”
The next play to open at the theatre — “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — will take place indoors later this month, but Cochran plans to hold many of the theatre’s summer and early fall programs in the outdoor space, including some original play readings in August, dance showcases, summer camp shows and Play Time performances, among others.
For more information about future events at Market House Theatre, visit www.markethousetheatre.org.
“There’s a lot of programming that’s going on out here this summer. The bulk of our programming is going on outside. Then our goal is, in the fall, we take the stage down and this stays up during nice weather and becomes an event space,” he said. “Half of the investment in this is as an event space that has nothing to do with the shows. The goal is to make this an outdoor event space and in the summer put a stage in it.”
