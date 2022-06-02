Market House Theatre is closing out its 58th season with the Tony-nominated musical “Bright Star,” which premieres tonight at 7 p.m. This production, which runs through June 12 will feature the theatre’s largest cast since 2020.
“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is set in North Carolina near the Appalachian Mountains, and flashes between scenes in the 1920s and 1940s. Billy Crane, a WWII soldier, returns home after the war and continues his journey to because a writer. Alice Murphy, a journal editor, starts mentoring Billy. As the two connect, audience members are introduced to more of the characters’ backstories and how the two may share common connections.
Michael Cochran is the director of the Market House Theatre’s production of “Bright Star.” He described the production as a bluegrass musical that showcases characters discovering love, experiencing loss and finding redemption.
Cochran said while the musical is set in North Carolina, it should carry a regional tone and deliver messages that resonate with audience members.
“I always look for stories our audiences can relate to. Doing stories about, you know, big, New York City, urban kind of stuff is fun, but you’re really looking for stories of everyday people that they can relate to,” Cochran said.
There are challenges to coordinating a 19-member cast inside of a smaller theatre. From trying to schedule rehearsal times that fit most cast members’ schedules to coordinating quick costume changes for characters appearing in back-to-back scenes, months of work has been put into making the production flow smoothly.
Additionally, COVID still plays a factor, especially with McCracken County experiencing higher levels of COVID transmission compared to recent months. Cochran said the thought of keeping cast and production members safe has weighed heavily on his mind over the course of the production.
With a background set designed to represent the hills of the Appalachian Mountains, cast members are responsible for moving different set pieces, like door frames, chairs and desks to get the sense of a location change. And with 30 scenes in the show, Cochran said locations are constantly changing.
These actors who help change scenery also act as part of a choral ensemble. Having a large cast creates a small town feeling up on the stage, Cochran said, with the ensemble acting as witnesses to the unfolding story.
“It’s kind of a feel of a group of people, a town coming together to tell a story, to tell about something that happened,” Cochran said.
While this is the last production of the 58th season, Cochran said Market House Theatre is still going to be active in the summer, with children’s performance camps and Shakespeare in the Park returning to Noble Park Amphitheater in July. Market House Theatre’s 59th season will kick off in September.
“Bright Star” will be at the Market House Theatre for the next two weeks. Performances will be tonight through June 5 and June 9 through June 12. Tickets are $24 for adults and $16 for students, and are available by calling the Market House Theatre Box Office at (270) 444-6828 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Performance times and ticket information is available at markethousetheatre.org. While face masks are not required to enter the theatre, Cochran said the theatre is recommending that audience members wear face masks when inside of the theatre.
