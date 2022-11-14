The Marion (Ill.) VA health care system has announced Zachary M. Sage as its new executive director.

"We are excited that Mr. Sage will become the new executive director/CEO at the Marion VA Medical Center,,” said Dr. Patricia L. Hall, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 15) Network Director.

