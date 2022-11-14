The Marion (Ill.) VA health care system has announced Zachary M. Sage as its new executive director.
"We are excited that Mr. Sage will become the new executive director/CEO at the Marion VA Medical Center,,” said Dr. Patricia L. Hall, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 15) Network Director.
“His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, the employees, and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve."
Sage is scheduled to begin in Marion on Nov. 21 and is the final addition to the the new Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
In addition to Sage, the ELT includes: Assistant Director – Dr. Billy Irwin (Located on Evansville Campus); Associate Director Patient Care Services – Dr. Donna House; Associate Director of Operations – Mr. Fred Roche; Chief of Staff – Dr. Clint Connor.
Sage is currently the associate director/COO for the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville, Illinois, a position he has held since January 2021. He previously served as the associate director of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Interim Medical Center Director/CEO of Amarillo VA Health Care System, and Associate Director of VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System.
Sage joined VA in 2007 as a medical support assistant at Lexington VA Medical Center in Kentucky. He continued his career as an administrative Fellow at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Upon completion of his Fellowship, Sage continued serving at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center as a Supply Systems Analyst for the Logistics Management Service, and then as Administrative Officer of the Diagnostic and Therapeutic Care Line.
He also served as the Health Systems Specialist to the Associate Director at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Sage as a master of health administration and bachelor of arts in Secondary Science Education from the University of Kentucky. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.