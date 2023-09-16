MARION, IL — Emergency preparedness for seniors starts with being ready before emergencies happen. That’s why Club 60 in Marion, Illinois, had an emergency preparedness presentation on Friday.
“I think the more prepared you can be, and as you get older I think it’s even more important to be prepared,” said Linda Rose, a senior who attended the event.
Having a plan, knowing the difference between a watch and a warning, and making sure to stay informed are all ways Ari Deenson, Senior Disaster Program Manager for the Illinois Region with the Red Cross, said seniors can prepare for emergencies.
He also advised seniors to make an emergency kit with 72 hours of supplies, at least.
“Services might be overwhelmed and it’s just the basic amount of time before those services might be able to reach you,” said Deenson.
Deenson said another way for seniors to be safe is to use a weather radio.
“Weather radio is very much there to warn you no matter what time it is. Especially, most worryingly, at night you might not be paying attention to the news, online, social media — you want a way that will definitely wake you up,” Deenson said.
Jennifer Lee, the Community Relations Executive for Ameren Illinois, said the goal of the event was to help seniors take their safety into their own hands.
“We want them to know that they can take responsibility, and they can take initiative and prepare for themself as well,” said Lee.
