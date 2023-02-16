Laissez les bons temps rouler!
With Mardi Gras coming up in just a few days, Market House Theatre is bringing back an audience favorite “Bumped Off On Bourbon Street,” A New Orleans-inspired murder mystery dinner set at an exclusive Mardi Gras party.
This mystery dinner is set at Fat Tuesday’s Pub on New Orleans’ famous Bourbon Street. Rumor has it that some of these VIPs have it out for each other, and are perhaps looking to settle old scores. Several characters have been dying to score exclusive tickets to for this special night — which, for one character, will be their last.
Dinner guests will work together to solve the whodunit while enjoying a Cajun-inspired buffet dinner that includes chicken gumbo, red potatoes, red beans and rice, jalapeño cornbread, and King Cake. There will also be a cash bar available at the show.
Director Chip Bohle said some of those who have seen “Bumped Off On Bourbon Street” in a previous 2020 run told him the show is one of the most fun murder mystery dinners they have ever attended.
“This is more of a Mardi Gras party, and there happens to be a murder mystery dinner,” Bohle said.
“It’s different. You’re not given the same clues and doing a clue hunt like we do on some other ones. You’re doing activities. There’s group games, there’s a trivia game, and there’s a big dance competition, and we’ve got a little murder mystery while we’re doing all these activities.”
One of the most important elements of any murder mystery show, Bohle said, is for actors to not break character at any point during the night. These actors are often up close and personal with the audience, and must answer questions from the audience in character without spoiling the plot of the show.
Bohle said all of the actors in “Bumped Off On Bourbon Street,” including Scott Dossett, Mike Brewer, Chris Burnett, Stacy Walker, Roy Hensel, Matt Thorton, Christine Bickerstaff, and Aspyn Burnett, are veterans of murder mystery dinner shows and have plenty of practice in not breaking character.
Bohle encourages guests to dress in their Mardi Gras best and prepare to have a night of fun, mystery and excitement.
“Bumped Off On Bourbon Street will show at Market House Theatre’s Studio 200 Theatre. Performances will be on Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m. each night. There will be a non meat dinner option available at the Feb. 24 performance.
Tickets for the four performances are limited. Due to the limited number of tickets, those interested in purchasing tickets are asked to contact the Market House Theatre Box Office at (270) 444-6828 for more information. Tickets are $40, which includes dinner, and must be purchased before the event.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
