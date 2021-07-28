After going for more than a year without marching or competing, high school marching bands are returning to the football field this fall — barring a recurrence of COVID-19.
The Kentucky Music Educators Association will have its annual marching band contest championship this year after it was canceled in 2020.
McCracken County High School plans to compete in KMEA-sanctioned band contests this year along with putting on its halftime shows, while Paducah Tilghman will return to performing at football games but will not compete in band contests.
MCHS Assistant Band Director Kelley Ray — who is also the school’s director of jazz bands — said band administrators and performers alike were excited to get back on the field after a layoff of more than a year.
“The kids are having a blast,” he said. “We missed it last year in a big way. I didn’t have marching band the way we think of it now when I was in high school; we just had a parade band. So, the first time I actually set foot on a marching band field was my freshman year at Murray State.
“These kids — they’re used to it. They really missed it last year, and the excitement of this year — just being back with your friends again, just hearing an ensemble.”
That time away also affected the marching experience of the students, who continued to move from grade to grade without a marching band.
“The most interesting part of it is: Because of COVID, we’ve got half the band — probably more like two-thirds of the band — that have never marched before,” Ray said.
Ray said despite COVID, the marching band has the greatest participation in the school’s brief history.
“We’ve got the largest band we’ve ever had, since we started McCracken County High School (in August 2013),” he said. “We started right at 100 when the school opened. In marching band this year, we’re going to have 135.”
The KMEA contests will begin Sept. 11 and continue through the championships in late October.
Ray said the MCHS marching band’s show this year will be called “The Zone.”
“It’s based around the old themes of the ‘Twilight Zone’ TV program,” he said. “This particular show was composed and arranged by Ian Grom. He’s with an organization called Box Six. It’s a company that packages shows.”
Ray said the school’s contest schedule is not yet set.
Paducah Tilghman’s marching band began practice this week, and band director James Gregory said he and his band are “very excited” to get back to their musical routine.
“We’ve off for a year and a half — almost two years,” he said. “The last time we did this was 2019 before everything shut down. The older kids are excited about being back and being in this environment. The new kids we have here are off to a great start.
“I’ve been talking with a lot of my colleagues, and we were talking about the current juniors and seniors are the only ones who have done any kind of marching band activity. So, it’s pretty neat that we are back in this environment.”
Gregory said this year’s show will be a little different from years past, but is something that several schools will opt for.
“We’re going to explore more of the non-competition route,” he said. “We’re still doing marching band more like the college marching band scene. They way I’m explaining it to my parents and to everyone — they think, ‘Oh, you’re not competing, so you’re not doing marching band’ — no, we’re still doing marching band. We’re just not taking it on the road; we’re staying home.”
Gregory said this year’s show came from a lot of brainstorming and idea-sharing.
“We said, ‘We need to do a COVID-type show,’ ” he said. “We need to look at it like: We went through COVID, we dealt with COVID and, now, we’re coming out on the other side of it.
“So, we’re going to open with Lupe Fiasco’s ‘The Show Goes On.’ Well, we’re coming out of it — the show still goes on. And then, we’re going to do Destiny’s Child’s ‘Survivor.’ The show goes on, and we also survived what took place for us to get to this point. We’re going to close with Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing.’ That’s from the aspect of: The show goes on, we survived everything and we’re still standing.”
Gregory said not competing will help the band adjust better to getting back into things.
“By us going through the non-competitive route, some of those pressures that you deal with in competitive marching band are not there,” he said. “I think it’s a good move for us, considering coming out of (the pandemic) and what have you.”
The band plans a trip to Universal Studios this March.
MCHS opens its football season on Aug. 21 against Paducah Tilghman at the Mustangs’ McRight Field. The first home game for the Blue Tornado will be Sept. 3 against Mayfield.
