Marcella’s Kitchen continues serving those in need

In addition to serving the 100-plus families that depend on the meals from Marcella’s Kitchen in Benton during the week, they have also been offering meals to emergency responders who have come to work with the community after the recent tornado, nearly doubling the meals served daily.
However, founder Marcella Perkins said they are trying to prepare to close the kitchen for the last two weeks of the year and reopen Jan. 3, 2022.
The kitchen on Friday had a Christmas party which involved providing two weeks worth of groceries to those they typically serve during the week, whether they use the drive-thru or have meals delivered, that will help them get through the end of the year until the kitchen reopens. The items offered are easy to prepare and eat, such as peanut butter and jelly, fruit, and cereal.
When the kitchen reopens, friends will be able to eat in the dining room. Volunteers will still deliver to homebound residents, but they will not be preparing sealed meals for the drive-thru. Perkins said it has proved unsafe to offer the drive-thru and have people walking into the dining room during serving hours.
