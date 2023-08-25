J-MG

Following two nights of special called meetings by the Joppa-Maple Grove school board, the future of the Maple Grove Elementary School building is to be discussed by a committee. The building is closed after mold was discovered last week. Starting Monday, Aug. 28, students will begin in-person learning at the Joppa High School building.

JOPPA, Ill. — A discussion to be initiated at the Joppa-Maple Grove school district’s next meeting was bumped up a week thanks to damage at Maple Grove Elementary School.

The board held two special called meetings Monday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, following a week of remote learning to discuss future plans for the immediate weeks of the school year.

