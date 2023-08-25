JOPPA, Ill. — A discussion to be initiated at the Joppa-Maple Grove school district’s next meeting was bumped up a week thanks to damage at Maple Grove Elementary School.
The board held two special called meetings Monday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, following a week of remote learning to discuss future plans for the immediate weeks of the school year.
Following Monday’s 10-minute meeting, the board unanimously approved temporarily moving Maple Grove’s 112 pre-K through sixth-grade students to the Joppa High School building for in-person learning beginning Monday, Aug. 28.
During Tuesday’s meeting, officials with Summit Environmental Services and Leading Edge Restoration discussed their investigation of the damage to Maple Grove. Following the 30-minute meeting, the board voted 4-2-1 to form a committee to make a recommendation on the building’s future based on that information.
• • •
For J-MG students, the 2023-24 school year began with a half day on Friday, Aug. 11. Their first full day of school on Monday, Aug. 14, woke many of them up with an early morning thunderstorm that damaged the Maple Grove building. That damage wasn’t noted until Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.
“We knew something was wrong. When you walked in the building, you immediately felt the moisture in the air,” superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman said. “As soon as we noted something was wrong, we called and they had someone here that night.”
According to Artman, a portion of the roof was rolled back, allowing water to enter the southwest tip of the gym and the northern end of the building. In addition, the chiller portion of the building’s air conditioning unit would not kick back on, and when combined with 90-degree weather, affected the humidity and condensation levels in the building.
That Tuesday, Maple Grove students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and have been doing remote learning ever since.
• • •
Forty-three students, parents, teachers and community members were present for Monday’s meeting, which began with Tamra Peck, a second-grade teacher at Maple Grove and the school union’s president, and Ethan May, the English teacher at JHS and the school union’s vice president, addressing the board with teachers’ concerns about moving the elementary students into the high school.
“Today after school, our local union held a meeting and unanimously voted not to move the entire district into our building this coming Wednesday (Aug. 23),” May said. “We’re asking for more time to get the building ready for everyone. This vote is not against consolidating our buildings, but to wait for more time to prepare. … We understand we’re trying to get the students back in the school routine. We need more time to develop planning. Please listen to us when we tell you we need more time.”
Board member Corey Willenborg asked how much time would be sufficient. Peck said for a temporary move, the rest of the week would work.
Board president Kevin Castleman made the motion to temporarily move Maple Grove students to learning in-person at JHS beginning Monday, Aug. 28, with Chris McGinness seconding. The board voted unanimously in favor.
• • •
Jeff Gough, president of Summit, which is located in Kevil, Kentucky, on Tuesday told the board and the 35 parents, teachers and community members present that mold was detected in Maple Grove.
The company conducted tests in each classroom, and “we pulled over 70 air and tape samples to verify where we have issues. In all but five or six rooms, we had either a slightly elevated air count or visible mold growth,” he said, emphasizing the situation was caught in its early stages.
Gough said the gym/stage area is clean, but everything north from the gym lobby, which had storm damage, “had a little bit more of an issue. The counts weren’t that obsessive. We just found a little bit of mold in most of the rooms.”
Gough expects the remediation process by Leading Edge will take six to eight weeks. He said when they finish, Summit will conduct another inspection and final clearance test to make sure everything is clean before turning the building back over to the district.
Eric Speakman, owner of Leading Edge Restoration, which is based out of Marion, said his company did a visual inspection and identified suspect areas before recommending the district “reach out to Summit to find out exactly what it is we’ve got going on here.”
Speakman explained the “humidity (in the building) was high enough over a long enough period of time it enabled a bloom.” The remediation process will take a “no stone left unturned approach to make it safe to bring kids and families back into the school.” When things are cleared, “there is a process by which everything has to be put back together,” including the installation of new ceiling tiles. The remediation and restoration can be done in a way that one area can be remediated so it can be contained and restored, while another area is being remediated.
Parents and teachers questioned the use of items, particularly those just-purchased school supplies and books, still in the school. Speakman explained the desks have been cleaned and taken to JHS. He said the books will be remediated, but other items, like notebooks, cost more to remediate than to purchase.
Artman noted the only supplies from Maple Grove that have been brought to JHS “have been verified that they’re OK.”
She said the school system’s “intention is to replace all items that are lost. We’ll check into clothing items, but definitely notebooks, crayons, pencils, pencil boxes, any of that, we will take care of that. Please do not go out and purchase anything, we will take care of everything.”
Board member Danny Burnett asked how long it will take for the problem to return if the root problem isn’t solved. Speakman said it would be a matter of weeks if nothing was done, specifically the mechanical control over the environment. “There are not unreasonable solutions to make this right,” he said, noting dehumidifiers can maintain the humidity “at a reasonable level.”
Castleman made a motion, with McGinnis seconding, “to form a committee made up of administration, teachers, community members and two board members. The board president will make the selections. This committee is given the responsibility of making a recommendation to the board of education of possible actions to be taken as a result of the information given by Summit Environmental Services and Leading Edge Restoration. The recommendation should be in writing and given to the board of education within two weeks, starting Monday, Aug. 28.”
Willenborg and Burnett questioned waiting two weeks to hear the recommendation of the committee instead of beginning remediation as soon as possible. Castleman said “it should be a community issue of what we’re going to do.” Speakman said dehumidifiers and controls are in place in the building and should be sufficient to keep the mold growth to a minimum.
“We will direct the committee to act quickly, but I think there needs to be some discussion before,” Castleman said.
Voting in favor of the committee formation and recommendation were Adam Harris, Peggy McNeill, Castleman and McGinnis. Against were Willenborg and Burnett. Rachel Henson abstained.
Willenborg voted against the meeting’s adjournment.
“I understand everyone’s concern about getting th ings going,” said Peck, following Tuesday’s meeting. “I do promise we’ll get them going quickly. If I’m part of the committee, we’ll make a decision as quickly as we can, and we’ll get people in here cleaning. Before we let the kids come back, it will be safe.”
Castleman said committee members have not been chosen, but he hopes they can begin meeting this week. “They’ll be looking at all the information and all the options. There’s a lot of information to look at for different options,” he said.
• • •
Maple Grove was built in 1954 with an addition in 1981. It has 38,300 square feet. It houses pre-K through sixth grade.
JHS was built in 1927 with an addition in 1973. It has 68,340 square feet. It houses seventh through 12th grade.
“We have looked at every classroom in this building (JHS), and we are able to move the elementary school here, providing everyone with a classroom. We are looking at doing something temporary until we find out all the information,” Artman said.
At various times over the last four years, the moving of Maple Grove’s population into the JHS building has been discussed. Artman informed the board at its July meeting that looking into the move is one of her goals for this year, her last as superintendent.
On Monday, Artman said while building consolidation is “not unanimous, I think there are a lot of people who want to do it. This may be the push we need. There’s also that sentimental feeling, but the high school is in much better shape than Maple Grove.”
