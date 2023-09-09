MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Joppa-Maple Grove Board of Education members voted four to three Thursday to move Maple Grove Elementary students to Joppa Junior/Senior High School permanently following weather-related maintenance issues that caused it to close just days after school began last month.
Maple Grove Elementary students moved to the high school recently after learning remotely during the first days of the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.