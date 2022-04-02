Applications are open until April 29, 4 p.m., for the Candidate Physical Ability Test — a mandatory exam for firefighter positions.
The Kentucky Fire Commission will conduct the CPAT on May 7 at the Paducah Expo Center, 1 Executive Blvd. More information is on the city’s human resources page: PaducahKY.Gov/Human-Resources.
While passing the test doesn’t guarantee a job with Paducah Fire Department, it is a crucial first step. Fire chief Steve Kyle told The Sun the PFD would begin interviewing later for four vacancies. Under state regulation, the CPAT test has a hard cap of 50 permitted applicants.
Nathan Torian, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 168 chapter, said a priority is preparing potential hires for the job’s multifaceted rigors.
“For one, all of us have to be emergency medical technicians. We do technical rescue for structural collapse, high-angle and low-angle rescue, and the team deals with any flash-flooding events on the Ohio or Tennessee rivers,” Torian said, citing just a few examples.
“It stays pretty busy, and we’re versatile in our skills. It’s not just firefighting anymore — we’ve evolved to areas even in community engagement, like public services and school education.”
Consisting of eight separate trials, the CPAT tests applicants through stair climbs, ceiling breaches, search and rescue, forcible entry and more.
Torian said he was happy to see the opportunities available in Paducah.
“The amount offered to this city as far as training and extra benefits is astronomical,” Torian said. In January, area firefighters finished a 40-hour hazmat training class conducted by the National Association of Firefighters.
“It cost the city literally zero,” Torian said. “If we had tried to do that on our own, it would be at least $50,000 — but it cost the city of Paducah nothing. There is endless networking, training and peer-support groups.”
PFD is budgeted for 60 personnel, although the National Fire Protection Association’s minimum recommendation is 69 staffed per Paducah’s fire department infrastructure and demands.
In February 2021, the Paducah City Commission applied for approximately $835,000 in Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant funding. According to Paducah Mayor Mayor George Bray, the city has yet to receive a response.
In addition to the CPAT, The city HR site also lists fire captain and lieutenant exam openings. However, Kyle and Torian said that any non-CPAT listings will be internal promotions only.
