MAYFIELD — A man wielding brass knuckles and a stick was tasered and arrested at a traffic safety checkpoint over the weekend, Mayfield Police Chief Kent reported.
Tommy Powell, 47, of Mayfield, was taken into custody Saturday after interfering with the checkpoints operations, Kent said. He was seen walking among the stopped vehicles, yelling at both motorists and officers.
Powell then brandished brass knuckles and a stick to attack the officers, who deployed their tasers to subdue and handcuff him, Kent added.
After Mayfield-Graves County EMS cleared him at the scene for the taser deployment, he was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of his level of intoxication. He was later taken to the Graves County Jail on the charges of second-degree disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance — second or greater offense (2 grams methamphetamine or more); trafficking in synthetic drugs — first offense; six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — police officer; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container — first offense.
