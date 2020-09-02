A west Kentucky man is wanted on assault charges after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a hammer late Monday evening.
Henry Lee Dixon, 24, who lists addresses in Henderson and Owensboro, is charged in a warrant with second-degree assault, domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief.
The alleged victim, a 21-year-old Mayfield resident, told Paducah police that she was at a friend’s home on Rock Creek Circle in Paducah when Dixon showed up to “discuss their recent break-up.” She said that he pulled a hammer from a backpack and began hitting her in the head with it before she fell down a flight of stairs, police reported.
A witness told police that Dixon fled in a black car headed toward Interstate 24. The car was later found abandoned on Jones Street.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Dixon’s arrest on the assault charge, as well as criminal mischief for damage done inside the home.
Dixon is also currently out on bond after an arrest in Daviess County on first-degree assault charges, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Dixon’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
