The man sought for questioning in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Cadiz has been arrested, the Kentucky State Police said Friday.
Landon D. Stinson, 29, of Cadiz, was found and arrested in Los Angeles, California, Monday afternoon, July 5.
Kentucky State Police in a news release Friday are now calling Stinson “a suspect in the investigation into the death of Mildred Faris and Matthew Blakeley in Trigg County. ...”
Detectives with KSP Post 1 traveled to Los Angeles and interviewed Stinson in connection with the death investigation, authorities said.
He is being held at the Los Angeles County Jail on California charges. Law enforcement officials also served Stinson with a Trigg County arrest warrant on the charge of first-degree possession of controlled substance — first offense.
Authorities did not release additional information, citing an open investigation.
Detectives said troopers from KSP Post 1 responded to a call reporting the discovery of two bodies at a home off Cerulean Road at 8:45 a.m. on July 3.
There, they found Farris, 76, and Blakeley, 28. Authorities said preliminary autopsies have determined the pair died of gunshot wounds.
