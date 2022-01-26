A Muhlenberg County man prosecutors said drove to Paducah in December 2018 with intentions to have sex with a minor, and instead met an undercover Paducah Police detective, was sentenced to prison in the U.S. District Courthouse in Paducah on Tuesday.
Dustin Stone, 30, was ordered to serve 20 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor and committing a felony against a child as a registered sex offender. A jury found Stone guilty on both counts last July.
Prosecutors said the investigation on Stone began when a woman reported to Paducah Police she had received disturbing text messages from a random number, which police later determined belonged to Stone. Prosecutors said the woman told the random number she was 13 years old in an attempt to have them leave her alone, but instead received a message asking to exchange photos. The woman then gave another number for Stone to text, which belonged to an undercover detective.
Stone texted and called the undercover detective multiple times, prosecutors said. According to the sentencing memorandum, Stone believed the undercover detective was a 13-year-old girl. Prosecutors said most of the messages were sexual in nature.
Stone drove to Paducah in December of 2018 to meet with whom he believed was the 13-year-old girl, and prosecutors said he intended to have sex with the minor. Paducah Police arrested Stone when he arrived in town.
Police found out after Stone’s arrest that he had been in contact with two other minors.
Stone was previously convicted in Muhlenberg County in 2014 of attempted unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity, a misdemeanor. Because of that conviction, Stone was required to register as a sex offender. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus said that offense also involved Stone texting a person he believed to be a minor who later turned out to be an undercover detective.
Prosecutors recommended Stone serve between 38 and 44 years for the federal charges due to a previous sexual offense. Stone’s attorney Scott Wendelsdorf asked Judge Thomas Russell to consider the 20-year sentence because Stone’s previous conviction was a misdemeanor, and said the court should give Stone a chance at rehabilitation while in prison.
“Give him a chance, judge, to have a life when this is over,” Wendelsdorf said.
Russell agreed with Wendelsdorf’s argument, and said while Stone is considered a repeat offender, he believed Stone’s previous charges did not constitute a pattern of sexual offenses. Russell added that the charges against Stone were serious, and required “significant” time in prison, along with rehabilitation and mental health treatment.
