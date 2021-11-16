A Paducah man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty in a case involving the sexual abuse of a child, who was 4 years old.
Raymond Hanson, 61, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Walter said. Hanson was originally set for a jury trial on Wednesday.
Hanson’s plea deal calls for him to serve 20 years in prison for both counts. Walter said Hanson must serve 85% of his sentence.
Walter said the victim’s family is pleased with Hanson’s guilty plea. Walter said pleading this case out helps the victim, who was 4 years old at the time of the crime, because the victim no longer has to testify in court about the abuse the child endured.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hanson in August of 2020. Authorities at the time of Hanson’s arrest said Hanson admitted to sexual interaction with the victim.
Hanson’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Attorney Brittany Speicher assisted Walter in prosecuting the case. Walter said Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center assists the Commonwealth Attorney’s office with supporting and providing resources for child victims.
