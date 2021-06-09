In March of 2017, 23-year-old Taylor May died of an overdose in Calvert City after taking the synthetic drug U4. Monday, one of the men accused of selling it to him pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Jevan Sheppard, 29, of Marshall County pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute U-47700 — more commonly known as U4 or pink — and to distributing, possessing with the intent to distribute and importing U4 from China, federal prosecutors said in a news release.
Sheppard admitted to conspiring with others to distribute the drug from Nov. 14, 2016, to March 22, 2017.
Sheppard admitted to distributing U4 on or about March 13 and 14, 2017, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
The morning of March 14, 2017, 18-year-old Karson May and Taylor May were found unresponsive in a home in Calvert City. Karson survived the overdose, but Taylor died in the home.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sheppard also admitted to possessing U4 with the intent to distribute “on or about March 22, 2017,” and to importing the drug into the United States from China between Nov. 14, 2016, and March 22, 2017.
Sheppard will be sentenced on the federal charges at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23.
He also faces state charges out of Marshall County in connection to the overdoses.
A man named Thomas Hardin was also arrested 2017 in connection to the case.
