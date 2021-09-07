One of the three men charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Paducah on Aug. 8, 2020, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jaime Mills told The Sun.
Mills, one of the prosecutors assigned to the case, said Demonta Woodward, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. Woodward’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.
Jermaine Harris and Christopher Howard, who are both still facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Keyshawn Childress, are slated to face a jury trial on Oct. 26. Mills said Harris’s and Howard’s cases are being tried together.
Mills said Woodward and Childress, both from Mounds, Illinois, were together in Paducah on the night of the shooting on Boyd Street.
“Woodward and Childress were friends, and they went to Brickhouse (on Boyd Street) that night,” Mills told The Sun.
Shortly before midnight on Aug. 8, 2020, Paducah Police received reports of a shooting on Boyd Street. According to a previous report from the Paducah Police Department, investigators found there was an “ongoing feud” between two groups from Cairo, Illinois and Mounds, Illinois, and members of those groups were both in Paducah that day to celebrate Emancipation Day.
Harris and Howard, both from Cairo, and Woodward, from Mounds, were later identified as three of the shooters, authorities said.
Four other people in addition to Childress were injured in the shooting. Mills said Woodward was shot 10 times that night.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.