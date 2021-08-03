The Paducah Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a man on Interstate 24 Tuesday afternoon.
Five others were injured in the crash that shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate near miler marker 2.4 in Paducah. Police said they expect to reopen the interstate by mid-evening Tuesday.
The crash involved three tractor-trailer rigs and three passenger vehicles, police said. One of the tractor-trailers failed to stop and hit the rear of another tractor-trailer. A chain reaction followed, with one vehicle hitting the rear of the next and pushing it into the one in front of it.
The driver of the first truck was killed; five people were taken to local hospitals with non-life- threatening injuries. Four others were not injured, according to a police news release.
Only one driver is from Paducah. The other nine people involved are from out of state.
“The driver who was killed had to be extricated from his truck. There was a large amount of oil and diesel fuel spilled at the crash site, and a great deal of debris. Clean-up may last until 8 p.m. or after,” according to the news release.
