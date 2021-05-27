A man was flown to an out-of-state hospital following a four-vehicle wreck that shutdown Interstate-24 at mile marker 10 in McCracken County for around two-and-a-half hours Wednesday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. -- westbound traffic was already congested from a different, unrelated collision from a few hours before.
Because of the traffic congestion, a Toyota Corolla, driven by Robert Warford, 37, of Kevil, was stationary inside the westbound lane when a semitrailer, driven by Jean Kengwoung-Keumo, of Stallings, North Carolina, was driving in this direction, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Authorities said Kengwoung-Keumo crossed over the Schneidman and Pool roads overpass and rear-ended Warford's vehicle, which caused the Corolla to become lodged under the trailer of another semi driven by Theodore Simonson, 51 of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Warford became entrapped in the vehicle. Authorities said he had to be extracted by mechanical means.
After hitting Warford's car, Kengwoung-Keumo then rear-ended a Kia Telluride, driven by David Norris, 79 of Bonita Springs, Florida, that also wasn't moving, according to the news release.
Warford was taken to Lourdes Hospital and later flown to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment of what authorities described as "incapacitating injuries."
All of the other people involved in the crash refused medical treatment.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Reidland Farley Fire Department, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Department of Emergency Services, Stinnett’s Wrecker Service, Lent’s Wrecker Service, and Randy’s Wrecker Service, according to the news release.
