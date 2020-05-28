To his colleagues, Jeff Hines was a judge at home in the courtroom, respected and fair, with a relatable manner. To his brother-in-law, Hines was a family man. To community organizations, Hines was a supporter and valuable advocate. To all, he was unforgettable for his humor and love of life.
Hines, who served more than 20 years on the bench between McCracken circuit and district courts, referred to himself as “the man in the black dress,” and even displayed that moniker on one of the tags on his 1971 pickup truck.
Hines died Wednesday morning at age 64, after recent declining health.
“He did have a good sense of humor,” Hines’ brother-in-law, Thomas Rasche, said Wednesday afternoon.
Rasche recalled Hines as a man of strong convictions — especially toward the Democratic party.
“If he believed in something, he believed in it. You weren’t going to sway him,” Rasche said.
Current and former legal and community officials expressed sadness and regret Wednesday for the man who began his public service as a juvenile officer and served as a judge from 1990 to 2013, running unsuccessfully against Bob Leeper for judge-executive in 2014.
McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach recalled Hines’ ”strong and winning personality, that people naturally liked.”
Kaltenbach, who served as a prosecutor during Hines’ tenure on the bench, said he saw him as an inspiration for his kindness and fairness.
“Maybe I should learn more from him,” Kaltenbach said.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, who served as a district, then circuit judge alongside Hines, said he especially appreciated Hines’ manner with a jury.
“He had those people skills that he could help the jury to kind of relax,” Clymer said.
As Hines, who was two years younger than Clymer, took the bench at both levels first, Clymer said he looked to the younger man for guidance. “It was nice to have him there,” Clymer said.
“He was a help to me in being able to share what he thought worked and didn’t work so well.”
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell said in a statement that he had “the highest respect” for his longtime friend.
He called Hines a “fair, impartial, skilled and decisive judge,” and a “compassionate public servant.”
“Our commonwealth was enriched by his life and service,” Nickell wrote.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College officials called Hines, who graduated from the school when it was called Paducah Community College, a “longtime supporter and friend.”
Anne Gwinn, chair of Paducah Junior College Board of Trustees, called Hines “one of those unforgettable characters whose hometown perspective and political acumen made him such a valued member of the PJC Board.”
Hines and his wife of 38 years, Patricia Rasche Hines, supported several of the college’s programs, including the Paducah School of Art and Design and the PJC Academic Scholarship fund, according to the school.
Rasche said his phone was “blowing up” Wednesday as news of Hines’ death worked its way through the community.
“He was a very valued member of the community,” Rasche said.
But Rasche will always remember his brother-in-law for the care he showed his family and his fun-loving nature.
“He liked to have a good time,” Rasche said.
