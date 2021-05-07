The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said no would play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found under the Clarks River Bridge Friday morning.
A person fishing on the river at 9:04 a.m. called dispatchers and reported seeing a “deceased male” under the Clarks River Bridge on Clarks River Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Authorities responded to the scene and found a 63-year-old man dead. They are not releasing the man’s identity pending notification of his next of kin.
The investigation revealed the man had been living under the bridge, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, Reidland/Farly Fire Rescue, McCracken County Emergency Management, McCracken County Coroner’s Office, and the McCracken County Rescue Squad.
