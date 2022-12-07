Paducah Police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Tennessee man who was found dead Tuesday morning at the downtown gazebo at Second Street and Broadway.
The man’s name was not released as of Tuesday afternoon as police worked to notify next of kin.
Officers were called to the gazebo around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday to check on a man. A PPD officer found the man slumped over the railing of the gazebo, unresponsive and without a pulse, according to a PPD press release.
McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton declared the man dead at the scene. PPD officials said there were no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday at the Regional Crime Laboratory in Madisonville to determine the cause of the 39-year-old’s death.
