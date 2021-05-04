Members of the Paducah Police Bomb Squad were called in after a man fishing caught a grenade instead.
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies initially responded to a "hazardous incident" call at the Clarks River Bridge on Sheehan Bridge Road at 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The call indicated a man was magnet fishing off the bridge "when he felt something and pulled up his line to discover a grenade on the magnet," authorities said.
"Paducah Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to retrieve the grenade and safely dispose of it," authorities said in the news release. "There is no reason to believe that the community is in any danger and no foul play of any kind is associated with this incident."
Sheehan Bridge Road was closed for approximately four hours while members of the bomb squad retrieved the item.
Reidland Farley Fire crews and Mercy EMS also responded.
