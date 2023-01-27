A man is facing animal abuse charges after deputies found him with a dead dog in an apartment building where he was apparently squatting, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Latavious Frazier, 21, faces one count of second-degree animal cruelty following his arrest Wednesday.
Sheriff Ryan Norman said in a news release that local agencies had received about six calls recently regarding a man dragging a dog by a leash and grabbing the scruff of its neck “causing her to cry.”
On Wednesday, two Paducah employees saw Frazier on South 31st Street dragging a dog that didn’t appear to be moving, Norman said.
When the employees confronted Frazier, “he lifted the dog by the leash and then continued to drag the dog.”
After the employees called 911, Norman said, Paducah and McCracken officials responded to the area, later locating Frazier inside a Jefferson Street apartment.
They found the dog, deceased, “hidden behind appliances,” and determined Frazier was squatting in the apartment, Norman said.
He aded Frazier may face further charges.
