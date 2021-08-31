A man died Saturday following a single-vehicle crash on Oaks Road in southeastern McCracken County.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were called at 7:55 p.m. following the collision in the 4000 block of Oaks Road.
Anthony F. Cole, 49, was driving a full-size pickup north on Oaks Road and left the roadway, going onto the right shoulder and striking a guardrail, authorities said in a news release.
The pickup then overturned and struck a utility pole, coming to rest on the driver side.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Reidland-Farley Fire Department.
The roadway was shut down for about an hour and a half for the crash to be investigated and the site to be cleared.
