The South Carolina man accused of killing his wife, who was found in a shallow grave in Caldwell County last month, was charged with murder in her death.
Kentucky State Police said Lawrence Florentine, 52, was served in Colorado with a warrant for domestic murder in the death of Nicole Florentine, 36.
Her body was found June 13 in a cemetery off Kentucky 91 between Fredonia and Princeton.
Florentine was arrested in late June in Denver, after officials said he turned himself in to authorities.
