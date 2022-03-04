A West Virginia man was charged Thursday after allegedly threatening to shoot people and leading local law enforcement on a chase.
In a news release, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said that, at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Paducah 911 dispatch alerted deputies that Paducah police officers were responding to a report of an armed man at a bar in the Park Plaza Road area.
The suspect was later identified as Cordell Nix, 24, of West Virginia, according to the release.
The caller reportedly said Nix had threatened to shoot people at the bar, adding that they believed that Nix had possibly left in a vehicle. A sheriff’s office supervisor was in the area and saw a vehicle matching the description given.
The sheriff’s office said that, at a stoplight, the supervisor saw the vehicle come quickly toward him. As the supervisor began to move to prevent being hit, the other vehicle swerved and drove through the red light, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office also alleges the supervisor tried to do a traffic stop, but Nix failed to stop, fled from deputies, and hit several stop signs and roadside curbs. It also said that Nix struck a fire hydrant on Kentucky Avenue and then fled on foot, but he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
It was determined that Nix was the person who threatened to shoot others at the local bar, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said deputies and Paducah police officers found a loaded pistol in Nix’s vehicle during a search.
The sheriff’s office said Nix was taken to a local hospital due to what was considered an “extreme level of intoxication.” While at the hospital, he allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers and threatened to kill hospital staff. He was released from the hospital and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Nix was charged with 17 offenses by the sheriff’s office, and Paducah police has additional charges stemming from the initial incident of threatening to shoot patrons of the bar, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said it charged Nix with speeding 26 mph or more, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment — police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, third-degree assault — police officer, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — aggravated.
