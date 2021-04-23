A Mayfield man was arrested on multiple charges — including drug trafficking and assault of a police officer — in McCracken County after investigators say he tried first to run from and then fight deputies during a traffic stop.
Alan Jackson, 20, was pulled over around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday on Oaks Road because of an alleged traffic violation, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
During the stop, Jackson gave deputies a fake name, a news release from the sheriff’s office indicated. When the deputies identified Jackson, they learned he was wanted on three active arrest warrants.
When the deputies went to arrest Jackson, authorities said he ran away, throwing a container as he ran. The deputies caught up to him after a brief chase, and Jackson punched one of the deputies in the head, according to the news release. Deputies used a Taser on Jackson, and he was arrested.
The container Jackson threw during the chase held 11 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.
Jackson now faces charges of resisting arrest, giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree assault of an officer, first-degree trafficking in 2 or more grams of methamphetamine on the first offense and tampering with physical evidence — in addition to the three warrants he was wanted under.
Jackson was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
