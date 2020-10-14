Paducah police announced Tuesday that a man faces charges after he was allegedly caught on security video injuring a kitten. The kitten later died.
Victor Mylas Jeffers, 27, address unknown, was arrested Monday on charges of torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death and theft of identity of another without consent. He also was charged on warrants for contempt of court and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
According to a news release, the police investigation began Sept. 23 when Paducah Housing Authority Executive Director Tommy Hollimon contacted police. The housing authority’s security cameras allegedly showed a man “throwing a kitten approximately 30 feet into the air,” and letting the kitten land on a concrete sidewalk.
Police said the kitten was taken to the humane society with apparent internal injuries, where it died the following day. The suspect’s photo was given to officers and an “odd set of circumstances” led to an arrest Monday.
Police said detectives Beau Green and Chelsee Breakfield were driving near North Sixth and Boyd streets around 4:30 p.m. Monday, when they saw a convertible car approaching them. A car passenger was standing up in the back seat dancing, according to police, and the detectives recognized him as the suspect in the kitten abuse case.
The suspect, identified by police as Jeffers, was taken to the department for questioning. He allegedly gave police a different name at first, but admitted it was his brother’s name. The news release states Jeffers said he threw the kitten because it bit him, but security footage disputes that claim.
