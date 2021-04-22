A Mayfield man accused in a deadly 2019 shooting was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and wanton endangerment charges.
Charles Holloway was charged with murder in 2019 after police said he shot 35-year-old Reggie Dowell of Mayfield at a gas station along U.S. 45 north in Mayfield on Dec. 8 of that year. Dowell was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center with two gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. that Sunday, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.
During a court hearing later that month, a detective testified that Holloway told him he and Dowell were arguing because Dowell was streaming a video via Facebook Live when Holloway started waving a gun around behind him in the video. The detective said Holloway told him Dowell was angry because he was on probation and wasn't supposed to be around weapons. The detective said Holloway told him when they stopped at the gas station, Dowell reached for his gun. That's when Holloway claimed he shot Dowell out of fear for his life.
Holloway pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in February this year.
Holloway was sentenced Tuesday in Graves County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.